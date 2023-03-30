Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $915,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

VB stock opened at $185.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.83. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $219.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

