Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $942,000 Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,656 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 153,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 17,446 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 335,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,350,000 after acquiring an additional 56,488 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,550,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,750,000 after acquiring an additional 200,200 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on KLIC. StockNews.com upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $269,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 185,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,957,088.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $2,059,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,679,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $269,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,076 shares in the company, valued at $9,957,088.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KLIC opened at $51.83 on Thursday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $60.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.94 and its 200-day moving average is $47.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $176.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.49 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.62%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

