Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $954,000 Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 10,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE AMT opened at $198.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.69, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $368,190.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,848.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.