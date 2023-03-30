Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $977,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,666 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GOVT opened at $23.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average is $22.93.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

