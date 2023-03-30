Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Geneva Partners LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $85.03 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.94 and a 12 month high of $88.34. The stock has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.27.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,721,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Stories

