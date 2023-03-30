Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,903 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 52,875 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intel by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,319,571,000 after buying an additional 3,842,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Intel by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after buying an additional 4,129,574 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Intel by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,343,061,000 after buying an additional 3,518,980 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Intel by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,178,619,000 after buying an additional 628,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,107,904,000 after buying an additional 1,332,635 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $31.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.01. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The company has a market capitalization of $130.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.48.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

