Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 937 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $820.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $859.60.

ORLY stock opened at $832.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $873.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $821.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $802.66.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

