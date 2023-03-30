Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TFC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stephens lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Insider Activity

Truist Financial Stock Performance

In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $34.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $61.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.19.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.