Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,869 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

KJAN stock opened at $30.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.35.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.