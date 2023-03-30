Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,869 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance
KJAN stock opened at $30.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.35.
Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Profile
