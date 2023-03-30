Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 209 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,258 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 35,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% during the third quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks Trading Up 1.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.74.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $100.62 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $110.83. The stock has a market cap of $115.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.08.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

