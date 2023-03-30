Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Confluent by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CFLT shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Confluent from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Confluent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. FBN Securities started coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Insider Activity at Confluent

Confluent Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 6,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $149,922.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 325,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,345.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Lara Caimi sold 15,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $376,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 6,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $149,922.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 325,353 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,345.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,690,484 shares of company stock valued at $44,033,743. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CFLT stock opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 0.98. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.30.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.53 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 55.61% and a negative net margin of 77.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Read More

