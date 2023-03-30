Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,605 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,605 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,728 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 36,735 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 844,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,876,000 after acquiring an additional 219,584 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,720,000 after acquiring an additional 29,813 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE USB opened at $36.22 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.83.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.75%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $77.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.42.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

