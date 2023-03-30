Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 349,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAX. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 125,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 12,306 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 32,523 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 873.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 781,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 701,490 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 458,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 81,839 shares during the period. 23.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FAX opened at $2.67 on Thursday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $3.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

