Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Price Target Cut to C$13.75

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.75 to C$13.75 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a buy rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.04.
Shares of TSE SGY opened at C$8.73 on Wednesday. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.68. The stock has a market cap of C$858.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.04.
About Surge Energy
Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.
