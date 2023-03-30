Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Price Target Cut to C$13.75

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.75 to C$13.75 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a buy rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.04.

Surge Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE SGY opened at C$8.73 on Wednesday. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.68. The stock has a market cap of C$858.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.04.

Surge Energy Dividend Announcement

About Surge Energy

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Surge Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.71%.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

