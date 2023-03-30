Sweet Financial Partners LLC Purchases 482 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson
In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSE:JNJ opened at $153.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.29. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $186.69.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.06%.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
