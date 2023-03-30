Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Synopsys by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,149,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,740,000 after acquiring an additional 49,998 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Synopsys by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,176,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $661,080,000 after acquiring an additional 139,678 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Synopsys by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,294,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,243,000 after acquiring an additional 107,868 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,081,000 after acquiring an additional 353,668 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Synopsys by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,292,000 after acquiring an additional 511,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $375.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $362.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.03. The stock has a market cap of $57.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.89, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNPS. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.18.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total value of $9,307,786.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,806,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,387.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,736 shares of company stock worth $21,590,891. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

