Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTWO. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 128.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $116.67 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $159.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.52.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.