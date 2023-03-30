TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Up to $5.90

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.90, but opened at $6.16. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 1,107,347 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average is $6.27.

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the third quarter worth $55,000. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes, personalized premium services such as one-on-one tutoring, and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

