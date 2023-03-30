Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) PT Lowered to $11.00

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tarena International in a report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.
Tarena International Trading Down 4.5 %
Tarena International stock opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. Tarena International has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.17. The firm has a market cap of $40.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of -0.37.
About Tarena International
Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.
