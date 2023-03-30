Taysha Gene Therapies’ (TSHA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.
TSHA has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.57.
Taysha Gene Therapies Price Performance
NASDAQ TSHA opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.77. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $40.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.22.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies
About Taysha Gene Therapies
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
