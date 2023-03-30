Taysha Gene Therapies’ (TSHA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

TSHA has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.57.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Taysha Gene Therapies Price Performance

NASDAQ TSHA opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.77. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $40.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,943 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,440,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,292,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after acquiring an additional 128,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. Institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.