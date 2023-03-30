TD Securities Trims MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Target Price to C$27.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MAG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MAG Silver from C$27.75 to C$25.75 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares set a C$26.50 price target on MAG Silver and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on MAG Silver from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CIBC cut their price target on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded MAG Silver from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MAG Silver presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$23.58.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:MAG opened at C$16.43 on Wednesday. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of C$13.60 and a 12-month high of C$23.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 26.20, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.