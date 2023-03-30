TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $130.00. The stock had previously closed at $93.02, but opened at $90.01. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. TD SYNNEX shares last traded at $90.47, with a volume of 54,116 shares.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on TD SYNNEX from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $119,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,644,033.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $119,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,644,033.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $501,975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,802,877 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,879,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,193,767 shares of company stock worth $503,877,398 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 1.3 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.65.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.45. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

See Also

