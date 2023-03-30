Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Short Interest Up 131.4% in March

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 131.4% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EMF opened at $11.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.54. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $14.06.

Institutional Trading of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMF. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 8.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 19.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 6.8% during the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 16,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

