Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TERN. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 12.3 %

NASDAQ TERN opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $451.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of -1.04. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $12.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. Research analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TERN. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,839,000. Vivo Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 5,899,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,239 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,075,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 280.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,457,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $7,635,000.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

