Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) PT Raised to $11.00 at HC Wainwright

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. JMP Securities started coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Terns Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of TERN stock opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of -1.04. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.42.

Institutional Trading of Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TERN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.