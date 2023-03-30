Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

TERN has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terns Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Terns Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 12.3 %

Terns Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.81. The stock has a market cap of $451.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of -1.04. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $12.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. On average, analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 4,736.6% during the 4th quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 685,527 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 280.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,457,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.