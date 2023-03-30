Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXT. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Textron by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Textron by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,161,000 after purchasing an additional 177,502 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Textron by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TXT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Textron Price Performance

NYSE:TXT opened at $70.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.49. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $76.11.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.00%.

Insider Activity at Textron

In related news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,224.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Textron news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,224.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at $50,108,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Textron Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.