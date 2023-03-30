The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,758 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 8.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 84.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 190.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 7.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.08.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $109.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.94. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $103.20 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.