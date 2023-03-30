The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Position Increased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1,520.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Up 2.5 %

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and have sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $55.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.94 and its 200-day moving average is $75.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $93.16.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

