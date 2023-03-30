The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,585 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $76.55 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.