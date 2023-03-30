Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Stake Lowered by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd cut its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 45.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,593,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357,199 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,584,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $573,125,000 after purchasing an additional 150,880 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,000,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,650,000 after purchasing an additional 174,926 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 227.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,763,000 after purchasing an additional 925,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 22.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,295,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,193,000 after purchasing an additional 237,719 shares during the last quarter. 20.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRI. TD Securities lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BNP Paribas lowered Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $128.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.58. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $91.55 and a 1 year high of $128.72.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.06%.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

