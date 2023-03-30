Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target Lowered to C$1.40 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TWM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.60 to C$1.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. CIBC dropped their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.65 to C$1.60 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.35 to C$1.40 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$1.46.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of TSE:TWM opened at C$0.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$382.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.07. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1 year low of C$0.85 and a 1 year high of C$1.72.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure ( TSE:TWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$711.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$712.00 million. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 2.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.1242857 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.