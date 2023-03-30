Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) PT Lowered to C$27.50

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$28.00 to C$27.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TPZ. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$24.50 target price on Topaz Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on Topaz Energy from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$28.42.

Topaz Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE TPZ opened at C$18.86 on Wednesday. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of C$17.76 and a 1-year high of C$24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.75.

Topaz Energy Dividend Announcement

About Topaz Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.91%.

(Get Rating)

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Featured Stories

