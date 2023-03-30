TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Shares Gap Down to $7.16

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.16, but opened at $6.86. TPG RE Finance Trust shares last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 64,480 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRTX shares. Citigroup increased their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPG RE Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 151.81, a quick ratio of 151.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.73.

TPG RE Finance Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of TPG RE Finance Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.73%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 102.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,936,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,474 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 633.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 509,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 439,759 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at about $4,095,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 440.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 254.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 218,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 156,847 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

