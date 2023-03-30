TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Shares Gap Down to $7.16

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.16, but opened at $6.86. TPG RE Finance Trust shares last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 64,480 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRTX shares. Citigroup increased their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPG RE Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.
TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Up 1.9 %
The company has a current ratio of 151.81, a quick ratio of 151.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.73.
TPG RE Finance Trust Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of TPG RE Finance Trust
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 102.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,936,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,474 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 633.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 509,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 439,759 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at about $4,095,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 440.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 254.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 218,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 156,847 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also
