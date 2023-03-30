Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Bought by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 95.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,861 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,584,000 after buying an additional 329,990 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,231.0% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 7,169,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,325,000 after buying an additional 6,630,440 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,796,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,909,000 after buying an additional 16,907 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 10.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,570,000 after buying an additional 231,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 6.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,980,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,927,000 after buying an additional 115,300 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 39,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $916,485.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,190.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TPH. StockNews.com began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NYSE TPH opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

