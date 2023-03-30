Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TCW has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.56.

Trican Well Service Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TCW stock opened at C$3.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$693.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.07. Trican Well Service has a one year low of C$2.66 and a one year high of C$4.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Trican Well Service Announces Dividend

Trican Well Service Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

