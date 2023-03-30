Truist Financial Cuts Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target to $3.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.57.
Taysha Gene Therapies Price Performance
TSHA stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77. The company has a market cap of $40.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $7.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Taysha Gene Therapies
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.