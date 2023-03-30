Truist Financial Lowers Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target to $40.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.36.

Shares of WBA opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -52.60%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 826.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

