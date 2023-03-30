TRX Gold (TSE:TNX) Stock Price Down 13.2%

TRX Gold Co. (TSE:TNX – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRX)’s share price dropped 13.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.59. Approximately 119,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 451% from the average daily volume of 21,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.10 price target on shares of TRX Gold in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of C$185.40 million, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.56.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

