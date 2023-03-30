UBS Group Cuts Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Price Target to $92.00

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.86.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $87.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.57. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 24.19%.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Sportswear

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,243.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,859,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,227 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,988,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,114,000 after buying an additional 127,977 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,717,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,390,000 after acquiring an additional 476,394 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,529 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,644,000 after acquiring an additional 30,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,003,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.