UBS Group Cuts FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Price Target to $4.00

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded FTC Solar from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTC Solar currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average is $2.63. FTC Solar has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.84.

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a negative net margin of 80.94%. The company had revenue of $26.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 million. On average, analysts expect that FTC Solar will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean Hunkler sold 53,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $136,981.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 604,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,634.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Robert Phelps Morris sold 16,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $43,276.23. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,181.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean Hunkler sold 53,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $136,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,634.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 755,162 shares of company stock worth $2,108,952. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in FTC Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in FTC Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

