United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Gap Down to $7.07

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.07, but opened at $6.92. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 4,800,155 shares.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Natural Gas Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 586.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,035,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,597,000 after purchasing an additional 884,538 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the first quarter worth about $11,345,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the second quarter worth about $5,961,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the third quarter worth about $4,222,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 3,078.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 144,384 shares during the period.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

