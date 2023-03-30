Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

URBN has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.25.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.40. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $29.74.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 9,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total transaction of $244,608.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 9,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total value of $244,608.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $1,145,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,361 shares in the company, valued at $64,408.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 663.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

