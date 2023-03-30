VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) Shares Gap Up to $75.43

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $75.43, but opened at $79.09. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF shares last traded at $80.50, with a volume of 99,267 shares changing hands.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $659.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 762.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 105,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 92,843 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,050,000.

About VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

