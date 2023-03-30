VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Short Interest Update

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, an increase of 130.2% from the February 28th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 360.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000.

Get VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF alerts:

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPO opened at $52.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.96. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 12-month low of $37.93 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The firm has a market cap of $297.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.72.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.