Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $375.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $358.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $429.56.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

