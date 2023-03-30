Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Given New $11.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on VERA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Vera Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Vera Therapeutics Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ VERA opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. Vera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $24.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $210.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of -0.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

In related news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg acquired 46,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $334,220.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,389,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,058,640.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg acquired 46,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $334,220.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,389,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,058,640.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Patrick G. Enright bought 1,714,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $11,999,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,714,285 shares in the company, valued at $11,999,995. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,276,501 shares of company stock valued at $15,983,444. Company insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 73,475 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 28,247 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $244,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.