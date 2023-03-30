Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Given New $11.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on VERA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Vera Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.
Vera Therapeutics Trading Up 5.0 %
NASDAQ VERA opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. Vera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $24.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $210.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of -0.52.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 73,475 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 28,247 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $244,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vera Therapeutics Company Profile
Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
