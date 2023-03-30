Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Lowered to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$21.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$29.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$31.36.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

VET stock opened at C$16.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.16. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of C$16.41 and a 52-week high of C$39.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.88, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

In other news, Senior Officer Lars William Glemser sold 19,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.60, for a total transaction of C$340,973.51. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.