Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,537 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $314.24 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $233.01 and a 1-year high of $325.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $80.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.37.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRTX. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $344.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.38.

In other news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 1,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total value of $539,911.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,150,207.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total transaction of $3,150,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,227,849.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 1,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total transaction of $539,911.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,611 shares in the company, valued at $15,150,207.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,430 shares of company stock valued at $14,425,082. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

