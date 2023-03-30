Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) PT Raised to $19.00

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Roth Mkm from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.89.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,442,000 after purchasing an additional 27,971 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,680,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,041,000 after buying an additional 296,353 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after buying an additional 30,613 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,100,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 29.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 312,377 shares during the last quarter. 34.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

